High school students bring new life to home of Cleveland veteran

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tools in hand, Saint Edward High School students scraped away the old, bringing new life to a home in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

“It's fulfilling for me to be able to give back to these people who deserve it most,” senior Connor Funk said.

The student volunteers removed flooring and basement paneling to prepare the home for Navy veteran and Cleveland firefighter Alex Rychlik, a St. Ed’s alum who served on the U.S.S. Enterprise in the Persian Gulf.

“This is absolutely amazing. Words can't even describe how it feels to see so many people come together and help out here,” Rychlik said.

It marked the fifth local home donated then rehabbed for a service connected disabled veteran through Purple Heart Homes, according to the nonprofit that provides homes for veterans struggling to finance and buy on their own.

“Nobody deserves safe and quality housing and a nice neighborhood to live in more,” said Harold Goldberg, chief real estate officer of Purple Heart Homes.

Goldberg said qualifying veterans pay a mortgage of approximately half of the home’s final appraised value, with proceeds benefiting work on future homes.

“The need that we have, the backlog of applicants that are veterans who deserve a great place to live continues to get longer and longer,” Goldberg said.

Work will continue to upgrade windows and appliances and to refurbish the Cleveland home before move-in, which is expected in May.

“I'm just very thankful for everyone putting a hand in here,” Rychlik said.

Find more information on how to donate, volunteer or apply for a Purple Heart Home, here.