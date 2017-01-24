Forecast: cloudy and quiet evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Rain, drizzle and fog kept things dreary today. Even as precipitation thins out and dissipates tonight, areas of fog will form within a fairly damp atmosphere and light wind regime.

Highs should be fairly mild tomorrow at around 50°, then that’s it for now! Back to reality with January temps back for the last weekend of January. A weather system, a “Rocky Mountain Low” brings in the next round of precipitation that begins as liquid, then changes to snow. Here’s the map.

Snow accumulation potential is on the rise late Thursday. Early estimates are for a coating up to 2″ or so by Friday.

These early estimates change quite frequently so please stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

By the end of this work week, normal winter winds will have put an end to an impressive run or warm winds, the third one this month:

The cold was never really too far away:

And ask any of your relatives who live in western Europe, and they will tell you about record-setting cold and snows in places where they haven’t witnessed snow for decades.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: