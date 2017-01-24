Forecast: clouds stick around before temperatures drop again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Clouds prevailed again today, but precipitation was limited to mainly drizzle as the nor’easter slammed New England. The snow reached as far west as Buffalo with an inch or so there, but could not push back any farther west.

In the meantime, in Alaska, Fairbanks is actually cheering that temperatures are approaching -10°F after last week’s thermometers dropped to -50°F and colder in places.

But what is good news for Alaska makes our news colder as we see an eventual shift in the winds aloft to a typical winter pattern for the Great Lakes.

The low pressure system will go to our north on Wednesday, allowing one day of mild grace before the winter winds return.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: