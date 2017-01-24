Everything coming and going on Netflix in February

You will find Dory on Netflix in February, along with Magic Mike, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (A Netflix original).
It’s also your last chance to catch up on Clerks, Trainspotting and Clueless among others leaving the service soon.
Here’s the full list of everything coming and going.
ARRIVING
Feb.1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1990)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold
Feb. 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1
Feb. 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Imperial Dreams –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 4
Superbad (2007)
Feb. 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)
Feb. 6
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)
Feb. 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 8
Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)
Feb. 9
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 11
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 12
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
Feb. 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
Feb. 14
Girlfriend’s Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 15
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)
Feb. 16
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)
Feb. 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)
Feb. 23
Sausage Party (2016)
Feb. 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 26
Night Will Fall (2016)
Feb. 27
Brazilian Western (2013)
Feb. 28
Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LEAVING NETFLIX
Feb. 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Feb. 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe
Feb. 12
Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5
Feb. 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
Feb. 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Feb. 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
Feb. 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Feb. 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
Feb. 28
Clueless