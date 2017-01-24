Cleveland police officer remembered as Navy veteran who loved helping others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The police officer killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-90 West Tuesday morning had been on the Cleveland police force since 2014.

David Fahey's uncle and grandmother say David was a Navy veteran who loved helping others and being a police officer. They say he will be greatly missed.

The 39-year-old was out serving the City of Cleveland at the scene of an accident when he was hit by a white Toyota Camry at just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The car took off and was later found in Lorain; multiple sources tell the I-Team the suspected driver was taken into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital but passed away. Officer Fahey was the stepson of a retired police lieutenant. The City of Cleveland said Fahey was hired on July 7th, 2014, and was assigned to the first district.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams asked for prayers for Officer Fahey, Officer Fahey's family and the entire city.

