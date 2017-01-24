Cleveland police chief asks for prayers for officer’s family, city; tells hit-and-run driver to turn self in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams is asking for prayers for the family of Cleveland police officer David Fahey, who was killed while "out there protecting his city" this morning.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Chief Williams asked the public to help find the person who did this.. "the person who left the scene and didn't check on our officer."

"We have to find this person. Officer Fahey was out there protecting the city and doing his job. He's not going home to his family," Williams said.

The hit-skip crash happened at the Warren Road exit. It occurred just after a portion of the highway was closed when a fire truck was struck by a van at Hilliard Boulevard.

Police say Officer Fahey was setting up flares for the original crash when he was hit.

Chief Williams said police are looking for a mid 80s to early 90s white Toyota Camry that has some grey striping on it. A partial plate reads: GTD.

Williams said the city lost a great public servant. Fahey was with Cleveland police for three years. The chief asked for prayers for Fahey, Fahey's family and the entire city.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle or the suspect, please contact police 216-621-1234.

Photos of the vehicle involved in this morning's hit-skip accident. PLEASE SHARE. pic.twitter.com/Ledm1Rf5sO — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 24, 2017