Cleveland Indians announce promotional schedule, will unveil two new statues

CLEVELAND– The 2017 Cleveland Indians promotional schedule includes Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Santana, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen jerseys.

The Tribe will unveil two new statues this season as well. A statue honoring baseball’s first African-American manager Frank Robinson will sit in Heritage Park inside Progressive Field while one of Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau will be placed outside the right field gate.

There will be 11 Sugardale Dollar Dog nights, 10 Key Bank Kids Fun Days and 16 fireworks displays this season.

Complete promotional schedule:

April 11: Opening Day, Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet courtesy of Progressive, Block Party

April 30: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 12: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

May 13: T-shirt courtesy of CLE Clothing

May 14: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 17: Weather Education Day, Weather Education Book (all Weather Ed participants)

May 24: AL Championship Replica Trophy courtesy of KeyBank

May 26: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks presented by SportClips, Block Party

May 27: Jose Ramirez Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale, Frank Robinson statue unveiling, Pregame in the District, Block Party

May 28: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 9: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Celebration Banner courtesy+ of McDonald’s, Fireworks, Block Party

June 10: Carlos Santana Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

June 11: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Wiffle Ball & Bat Set courtesy of MLB

June 23: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Wayfarer Sunglasses+ courtesy of Subway, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

June 24: Cody Allen Jersey courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse, Pregame in the District, Block Party

June 25: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 28: Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network

July 4: Francisco Lindor Bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

July 7: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Block C Skyline Cap+ courtesy of KeyBank, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

July 8: Andrew Miller Jersey courtesy of Shearer’s, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

July 9: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Toy Truck courtesy of W.B. Mason

July 21: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Baseball Stirrup Socks, Block Party, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 22: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Jason Kipnis Bobblehead courtesy of Medical Mutual, Pregame in the District, Block Party, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 23: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Slider’s Birthday, Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Event, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 27: Picnic Blanket courtesy of Liberty Ford

Aug. 4: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Mason Jar Mug+ courtesy of KeyBank, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

Aug. 5: Lou Boudreau Replica Statue, Lou Boudreau statue unveiling, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

Aug. 6: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Baseball Card Set courtesy of Topps

Aug. 23: Terry Francona Bobblehead

Aug. 25: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Rally Scarf, Fireworks, Block Party

Aug. 26: Edwin Encarnacion Jersey, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

Aug. 27: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

Sept. 8 : Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

Sept. 9: 1977 Jersey, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

Sept. 10: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

Sept. 15: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

Sept. 30: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, Fan Appreciation Night

The promotional schedule is subject to change and not all items will be available for all fans.

