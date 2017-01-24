× Cintas Country Megaticket returns to Blossom and Progressive Field

Live Nation, Blossom Music Center, and Progressive Field proudly announce the Country Megaticket Presented by Cintas. This marks the 10th year of this tremendous offer for Northeast Ohio country fans. FOX 8 viewers can enjoy an exclusive pre-sale and beat the box office!

FOX 8 EXCLUSIVE pre-sale: Wednesday, January 25th @ 10AM – Thursday, January 26th @ 10pm

Use Promo Code: FOX8

Link for FOX 8 Pre-Sale: www.megaticket.com/venues/blossom-music-center

Each Megaticket includes one concert ticket to six of the hottest country concerts performing this summer at Blossom Music Center and the very special Luke Bryan concert at Progressive Field. The Country Megaticket Presented by Cintas will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 27 at 10 am, and will only be available online at www.megaticket.com for a limited time! Don’t wait to get your tickets to the summer’s most exciting country music concerts at Blossom Music Center and Progressive Field!

Customers of the Country Megaticket Presented by Cintas receive several exclusive benefits when purchasing this country music subscription series, including:

 Purchasing a Platinum, Gold or Bronze Megaticket guarantees a reserved seat for all of the shows within the Megaticket. Purchasing the Lawn Megaticket guarantees a lawn ticket for all the shows at Blossom Music Center and a reserved seat ticket at Progressive Field for the Luke Bryan concert.

 General parking for every show at Blossom Music Center ONLY within the Megaticket series is included in the Bronze, Gold and Lawn packages. Platinum Megaticket package guarantees Premiere Parking in the paved lots for every show in the series at Blossom Music Center. Parking is NOT included with the Luke Bryan concert at Progressive Field.