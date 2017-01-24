Arrest made in murder of man at Garfield Heights barbershop

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The suspect in the murder of a man at a Garfield Heights barbershop has been arrested.

Marlon Clemons, 39, was arrested near his Cleveland home Monday night. He is in Garfield Heights Jail and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Charles Davis, 29, was killed in the Skills Barbershop in November.

Police said the suspect was in the barbershop at the time with a little boy who was between 5 and 6 years old. The child was getting his hair cut.

Police said the shooter must have recognized Davis from a past incident and started shooting at him. The suspect then grabbed the boy and fled the barbershop.

Continuing coverage here.