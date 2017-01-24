74-year-old woman dies days after buggy crash in Holmes County

WALNUT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A 74-year-old woman died days after her car was involved in a crash with a buggy in Holmes County.

Joyce M. Morris, of Sugarcreek was driving north on state Route 39 at County Road 114 in Walnut Creek on Jan. 17. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the buggy stopped at a stop sign, then pulled into the path of Morris’ vehicle.

She hit the horse from the buggy. The horse was killed upon impact.

Morris was taken to Akron City Hospital by medical helicopter, where she died from her injuries.

The two people in the buggy were also injured.

Troopers said this is the first fatal crash in Holmes County this year. In 2016, there was one deadly buggy crash.

There were two other buggy crashes in Northeast Ohio within the last week. A crash in Wellington on Wednesday took the life of 25-year-old Jon Swartzentruber. On Saturday, several people were hurt during a crash with two buggies and a car.