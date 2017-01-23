× What a view! Terminal Tower observation deck to open in February

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Getting a rare glimpse of the Cleveland skyline at night, and it’s for a great cause.

Terminal Tower’s observation deck will open to the public from February 10-14, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

The event site says you can enjoy a self-guided tour of the 42nd floor.

The deck will open in recognition and support of St. Jude Children’s Hospital, as they work to treat childhood cancer.

A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to St. Jude.

Here at FOX 8, the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket sell-a-thon is coming up on February 23 at 6 a.m.

Tickets are $100 each and proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

