What a view! Terminal Tower observation deck to open in February
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Getting a rare glimpse of the Cleveland skyline at night, and it’s for a great cause.
Terminal Tower’s observation deck will open to the public from February 10-14, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
The event site says you can enjoy a self-guided tour of the 42nd floor.
The deck will open in recognition and support of St. Jude Children’s Hospital, as they work to treat childhood cancer.
A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to St. Jude.
Tickets are $100 each and proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.