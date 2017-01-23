Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy; possible showers Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Our first temperature step-down occurred today, with the next one coming between Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of this work week, normal winter winds will have put an end to an impressive run of warm winds, the third one this month:

The cold was never really too far away:

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Cold air will return for the end of January and early February followed by a warm-up per the “BSR” by the middle of February. This warm-up could be the nail in the coffin shutting down significant cold for the rest of the winter. Something to watch…

In very cold winters, do we typically see lots of snow after the 3rd week of February? Not really. Here is a table of ten very cold winters and late season snowfall. Snowfall is very light.