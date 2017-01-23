Weather Outlook: Cool Rain

CLEVELAND – Rounds of rain developed last night. A half inch to an inch is possible which could cause some areas rivers and creeks to rise a bit. Localized flooding possible, stay tuned.

The heavier amounts will be occurring this morning.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Overall the next 8-day period is a mild one to start with a cold finish. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February. Check out next Thursday snow and seasonal temperatures make it back into the forecast.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Cold air will return for the end of January and early February followed by a warm-up per the “BSR” by the middle of February. This warm-up could be the nail in the coffin shutting down significant cold for the rest of the winter. Something to watch…

In very cold winters, do we typically see lots of snow after the 3rd week of February? Not really. Here is a table of ten very cold winters and late season snowfall. Snowfall is very light!