Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBLIN, Ohio -- A tanker fire has shut down two highways in the Columbus area.

It happened at around 11 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 33 were closed both ways following the fire.

ABC 6 reports that the fire spread to nearby grass and smoke could be seen for miles. Drivers also said they heard explosions after the fire broke out.

Read more here.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.

**Twitter user @HockeySavants filmed the video of the fire seen at the top of this page**