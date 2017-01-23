Video: car swept away in raging floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERITA CANYON, Calif. - Sunday's winter storm was the third one of the season for California, and with the heavy rain and strong winds, there were many flash floods. A car near Placerita Canyon was actually swept away in them. Luckily, it was unoccupied.

Flash flood watches and evacuation orders have been issued for cities in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties, and flash flooding has been reported around Los Angeles and San Diego.

Two people are missing off the coast of Pebble Beach, the US Coast Guard said. Officials said they suspended search efforts indefinitely pending "any new information." The search was stopped due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Coast Guard Ensign Courtney Hanson said one of the missing is male, and the other is female. Both are Chinese nationals.

In northern California's Mendocino County, a 125-foot-tall oak tree fell into a single-story apartment, killing a 36-year-old woman on Saturday morning, Capt. Pete Bushby of the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority told CNN.

The woman was in bed with her boyfriend sleeping when the tree fell, officials said. The boyfriend survived, along two children in the home.

The rains weakened the oak tree, and it's a weather-related death, Bushby said.