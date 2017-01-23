Trumbull County district tries out varsity basketball games during school hours

KINSMAN, Ohio — Normally, high school sporting events are at night or on weekends.

But a Trumbull County school district is taking a different approach.

The Tribune Chronicle reports that Wednesday, Badger High School will move their boys and girls varsity basketball games to the morning and afternoon when school is in session.

Students aren’t required to attend, but they are encouraged to do so.

The athletic director says it’s a good way to get younger students interested in sports, and that it’s a good way to increase attendance.

The district actually tested out the change last year and had a good response from students.

Some middle school events have also been moved to school hours.

Our varsity girls & boys teams will host Newbury Wed. Starts 10:30am & noon. Free tix. Entire student body will be there. Come & see this! — Joseph Badger School (@BadgerSchools) January 22, 2017

