Severely emaciated dog rescued off streets of Cleveland gets foster home

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malachi, the emaciated dog who was rescued off the streets of Cleveland, has been placed in a foster home.

He’s also gained at least one pound since he was found.

Malachi was rescued Jan. 16 after a resident reported him wandering the streets near the Rainbow Terrace Apartments. He is about one year old and was at least 20 pounds underweight.

Animal control officers think Malachi was either deliberately starved and tossed onto the streets or that he escaped from being trapped somewhere. A veterinarian said he feels Malachi could need months to recover but that he should recover and do well.

His rescue organization is Mutts in a Rut Rescue, which has given several updates on the little dog.

If you would like to help Malachi, you can make a donation to Mutts in a Rut Rescue using PayPal – muttsinarutrescue@gmail.com or send a check to Mutts in a Rut Rescue, PO Box 111335, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Read more here.