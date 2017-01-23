School transportation supervisor honored with bus procession during funeral

CANAL FULTON, Ohio – A procession of yellow school buses filled the streets of Canal Fulton Monday, as drivers from the Northwest Local Schools paid tribute to their former boss.

Ray W. Gesaman, 46, passed away Thursday after a short illness. He had served as the Northwest Local Schools Transportation Supervisor for the last 9 years, and he previously worked as a bus driver and served on the school board.

About 20 school buses took part in a procession from Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home to Canal Fulton Cemetery following Gesaman’s funeral service Monday afternoon.

Gesaman’s two sisters, who drive buses for the district, took part in the procession and said they were touched by the outpouring of community support. They called the transportation department a family.

They said Gesaman dreamed of being a school bus driver from a young age and collected school bus memorabilia, some of which was on display during the funeral.

Northwest Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Shreffler described Gesaman as “calm and collected” and a confidant for everyone.

“He will be greatly missed,” Shreffler said.