Rounds of rain continue; cold finish to week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our spring fling continued through the weekend, but it’s about to be whisked away!

High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday topped out around 60+ degrees! Record highs were recorded at Mansfield and Youngstown on Saturday. Sunday, temperatures reached 60+ degrees once again.

Rounds of rain will continue…A half inch to an inch is possible which could cause some area rivers and creeks to rise a bit. Localized flooding is possible, stay tuned.

Overall the next 8-day period is a mild one to start with a cold finish. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February. Check out next Thursday snow and seasonal temperatures make it back into the forecast.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Weather updates, here.