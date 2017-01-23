× Richland County K9 Officer Molly getting new protective vest

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A K9 officer in Richland County is getting a bullet and stab protective vest.

Molly will receive the vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Molly’s vest is sponsored by the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office in Mansfield. It will be embroidered with “This protection donated by Richland County prosecutor.”

Molly will get her new vest in eight to 10 weeks.