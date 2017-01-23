× Police chase ends in multi-car crash on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND – A police chase ended in a multi-car crash Monday night in Cleveland.

The silver SUV being chased was stolen in North Olmsted and seen by police officers driving erratically in Fairview Park.

The car then traveled into Cleveland and hit two other cars at the intersection of Triskett and Warren Roads on Cleveland’s west side.

There was no word on arrests. One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance and another drover herself to the hospital. Their conditions were not available right away.