Jones, Holiday lead Pelicans past Cavs 124-122

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Terrence Jones filled in brilliantly for injured All-Star Anthony Davis, scoring a season-high 36 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking LeBron James’ dunk attempt in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-122 on Monday night.

Despite 49PTS (8-14 3PT FG) from @KyrieIrving, a triple-double from @KingJames, and 22PTS & 16REB from @KevinLove, our comeback falls short. pic.twitter.com/A5wswaGIay — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 24, 2017

Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists for the Pelicans, and Langston Galloway capped a 12-point night with a clean steal on James’ drive in the final minute, preventing the Cavs from erasing a deficit they had trimmed from 22 late in the first half to three with:32 left in the game.

Kyrie Irving scoring 35 of his 49 points in the second half, but the Cleveland fell to its fifth loss in seven games. James had 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

