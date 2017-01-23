× Johnny Manziel has Twitter advice for President Donald Trump: ‘Let them hate’

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel tweeted out some advice Monday afternoon to President Donald Trump… then Manziel’s Twitter account appeared to no longer exist.

“Yo @ POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Sh** will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate.”

Manziel’s tweet had been liked and retweeted thousands of times, but shortly after, a ‘Sorry, that page doesn’t exist’ message appeared.

Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017

No response from POTUS just yet, but former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer retweeted and said:

“When you’re right, you’re right. Johnny Manziel is right. (I can’t believe i said that.)”

When you're right, you're right. Johnny Manziel is right. (I can't believe i said that.) https://t.co/cBiuxlQj13 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 23, 2017

It looks like the President will be keeping his personal Twitter account, which has nearly 22M followers. At one of Friday evening’s inaugural balls, he asked guests if he should “keep the Twitter going?”

The crowd erupted in cheers.

