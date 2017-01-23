Family of special boy shares story 1 month before St. Jude Dream Home ticket sale kick-off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We're just one month away from our St. Jude Dream Home ticket sales day.

For some insight into just how important the fundraiser is, the parents of Fox 8's beloved former ambassador stopped at Fox 8 Monday.

Debbie and John Higgins were the parents of Carson, who passed away in August from cancer after a courageous and inspiring battle.

**Watch the video player above for more**

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Giveaway go on same at 6 a.m. Feb. 23.

The home, valued at more than $500,000, was built by Cleveland Custom Homes and located in the Red Tail Golf Community in Avon.

Tickets are $100 each, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. If you buy your ticket on Feb. 23, you'll qualify to win not only the house but also a brand new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a spa from Lighthouse Pools and Spas.

More on the St. Jude Dream Giveaway here.