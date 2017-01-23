Doctors say 41st president sitting up, joking

HOUSTON, Texas— Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush is sitting up, laughing, joking and asking when he can go home from the Houston hospital that has been treating him for pneumonia for the past 10 days.

Dr. Amy Mynderse says Bush will be moved Monday from the intensive care unit at the Houston Methodist Hospital where he was hooked up to a ventilator for several days last week. She called him “not your average 92-year-old.”

Dr. Clint Doerr said during the same news conference Monday that the former president has been sitting up in bed watching TV, asking for oyster stew and saying that he wants to go home. Former first lady Barbara Bush was discharged from the hospital Monday after undergoing treatment for bronchitis.

Doerr stressed that Bush is still recovering from pneumonia.