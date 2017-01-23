× Cleveland City council passes legislation to allow motocross track

CLEVELAND – Cleveland City Council passed legislation Monday evening, allowing for construction on a motocross track on the city’s east side to get underway.

The project is expected to cost 2.3 million dollars.

City leaders say it boils down to a public improvement project involving the landscaping and capping of polluted land in the area known as Marion Motley Park near East 72nd street.

Lawmakers say it will help breathe new life into a park that has become a bit of an eye sore, and also provide a safe place for dirt bike riders to legally ride their bikes and keep them out of the streets.

The park would be a first of its kind in a major American city.

Those for the measure say it would also include educational opportunities to teach kids bike maintenance.

Those against it say they are skeptical whether the park will actually keep the bikers out of the street and the funding for the project is also a concern.