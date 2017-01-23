× Browns sign linebacker Jamie Collins to 4-year contract

CLEVELAND— The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Jamie Collins to a four-year contract.

Financial terms were not immediately known. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the deal is for 50M.

The contract extension for #Browns LB Jamie Collins: 4 years, $50M, source said. $26M in guarantees. Large. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2017

A former Pro Bowler, Collins made a major impression during the eight games he started after arriving via trade from New England in October. Collins recorded 69 tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble while playing every defensive snap.

The Browns are convinced he can be a cornerstone for their defense and made signing Collins a priority before he was eligible for free agency in March.

The 27-year-old was originally selected in the second round by the Patriots in 2013.

Last month, Collins said he enjoyed his time with the Browns and is confident the team “is close” despite going 1-15 last season.

The Browns can augment their defense in free agency and they have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft and four selections in the top 50.

OFFICIAL: We’ve agreed to a new four-year contract with LB Jamie Collins! Details » https://t.co/r9bfZ1X0Gz pic.twitter.com/PpS6rTxIEg — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 23, 2017