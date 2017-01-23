65-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio – Mentor police have released a sketch of one of the suspects who stole a 65-year-old woman’s car at gunpoint.

The robbery happened on January 16 in the parking lot 7511 Mentor Avenue at around 6 p.m. The victim told police that the first suspect came up to her in the parking lot and demanded her car keys. She refused and struggled with him. At that point, a second male suspect arrived in a small gold or tan SUV. At this point, the woman fled the scene, and suffered a minor injury to her leg as she fled.

The first suspect is described as a man possibly in his 20’s, 5’6″ tall with a small build. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery. He left the scene driving the victim’s car, which is a white 2014 Mazda CX9 with the Ohio license plate 283YQK.

The second suspect left in the small SUV he drove up in.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to call the Mentor Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-974-5763.