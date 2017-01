× Two Amish buggies crash in Wayne Township

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Two Amish buggies crashed in Wayne County Sunday morning.

It happened at Chestnut Road Road and Lawnfield Road in Wayne Township. Witnesses said two buggies were involved in the crash.

Injuries are not known at this time. A horse was killed.

