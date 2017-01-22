× Tom Brady leads the Patriots back to Super Bowl with 36-17 rout of Pittsburgh Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – With Sunday’s win, the Patriots continued to add to the NFL record books.

There’s the opportunity for Bill Belichick, who has won four Super Bowls as a head coach, to pass Chuck Noll for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. He already has the most poststeason wins of all time by a head coach.

Tom Brady’s playoff brilliance continued, as he threw for three touchdowns. He threw for more than 300 yards for the 11th time in a postseason game, the most all-time.

Once Brady plays in Houston, he will surpass defensive lineman Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowl appearances by a player, with seven. Lodish played in four with the Buffalo Bills and two with Denver. If Brady wins, he will match Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl titles by a player with five.

And maybe there’s some other unfinished business. Brady was suspended for the first four games of the regular season because of Deflategate. It was a saga that started in January 2015 and dragged through the court system, and it was a punishment that was brought down by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell notably was absent from Foxborough on Sunday, opting to be in Atlanta for the NFC Championship game instead.

Now, the two will be in Houston.

Superbowl LI will be broadcast from Houston on Fox 8!

Sunday, February 5, 6:30 p.m. – pick a team and mark your calendars!