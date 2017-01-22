Rounds of rain; Temps near 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are now in the warm sector now and we have another day to go! Highs Saturday topped out around 60+ degrees!!! Record highs were recorded at Mansfield and Youngstown. We’re off to a mild start again with temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. I expect temperatures to reach 60 once again this afternoon. Clouds win out again with areas of fog this morning and spotty showers. We will have breaks of sun at times through the day.

Rounds of rain develop later tonight into Monday…A half inch to an inch possible which could cause some areas rivers and creeks to rise a bit. Localized flooding possible, stay tuned. The heavier amounts will be occurring on Monday

Overall the next 8-day period is a mild one. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February. Check out next Thursday snow and seasonal temperatures make it back into the forecast.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: