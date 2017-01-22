Police search for missing, endangered Cleveland teen

Posted 10:03 pm, January 22, 2017, by

CLEVELAND –  Cleveland police are searching for a teenager who was last seen on January 19 at his home on Peony Avenue near Thrush Park.

missing-child-poster-enlargedMalik Aziz, 14, lives with Autism and ADHD. He is 6’2″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and a “musher” hat.

Malik may have been heading to the area of Fortune Avenue.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Cleveland detectives at 216-623-5118.

 