Police search for missing, endangered Cleveland teen

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are searching for a teenager who was last seen on January 19 at his home on Peony Avenue near Thrush Park.

Malik Aziz, 14, lives with Autism and ADHD. He is 6’2″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and a “musher” hat.

Malik may have been heading to the area of Fortune Avenue.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Cleveland detectives at 216-623-5118.