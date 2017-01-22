Man waving what turned out to be toy gun arrested in Sandusky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - A 42-year-old man is in the Erie County Jail on a probation violation, but his fate could have been much worse based on how Sandusky police found him early Sunday morning.

Officers found Clinton Scott Jr. near Huron Park in Sandusky lifting and lowering what appeared to be a gun.

"They see him waving what they believe to be a gun, they stop him," said Sgt. Brad Wilson of the Sandusky Police department.

The officer on scene used the flashlights on his duty weapon and spotted an orange tip on the barrel of the handgun....meaning it was a toy gun. In fact, it was an airsoft pistol.

Police are commending the officer who spotted the orange tip, because they say it's not easy to make a call like that quickly or accurately.

"Those lights are so bright that it sometimes makes colors harder to distinguish and the fact that he was able to see the orange top on that is quite well on his part," said Wilson.

The warrant that Clinton was arrested on stated that he was considered to be "armed and dangerous with violent tendencies."