Local graduates have a second chance at life with unique restaurant program

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS - They smiled broadly - and rightfully so.

32 people graduated on Sunday from the Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute - itself an extraordinary Cleveland story.

"I got arrested," Edwins Founder & CEO Brandon Chrostowski says in a matter-of-fact manner.

But helped when he needed it most by a mentor, Chrostowski has paid it forward time and time again.

He set up an institute where graduates have the skills to earn a living as chefs.

"Gives you a second opportunity at life," says graduate Darwin Dickerson.

"You won't need a third chance" said Armond Budish, the Cuyahoga County Executive, and the keynote speaker at the graduation.

"What Brandon is doing for all of us is awesome," echoes Wendy Swoope, another graduate.

Edwins is a critically-acclaimed restaurant on Shaker Square staffed entirely by people who've spent time in jail.

All total, the institute has graduated 166 people.

"If I can do it, anyone can do it," says Wendy, who adds that the experience has made her a better mother and daughter.

Yes, graduates have learned how to cook - but they've also learned so much more about themselves, and their futures are the brighter for it.