Former Indians third baseman Andy Marte dies in car crash

CLEVELAND– A car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday took the life of former Cleveland Indians third baseman Andy Marte. He was 33 years old.

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving his a house along the highway between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of the capital.

His management, J.M.G Baseball, and the Indians posted the news Sunday morning.

Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field. #RIPAndy pic.twitter.com/uvp1HxMlMK — J.M.G. Baseball (@JMG_baseball) January 22, 2017

Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile. RIP. pic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 22, 2017

Marte came to Cleveland in 2006 in a trade that sent outfielder Coco Crisp to the Boston Red Sox. He was occasionally the starting third baseman and spent time with the AAA Columbus Clippers during his four years with the Indians organization.

Marte was once considered one of MLB’s top prospects when he singed with the Atlanta Braves in 2000.

A separate crash in Dominican Republic over the weekend killed Kansas City Royals right-hander Yordana Ventura. He was 25.