Forecast: cloudy, foggy with rain developing

CLEVELAND - Our spring fling continued today! Highs Saturday topped out around 60+ degrees!!! Record highs were recorded at Mansfield and Youngstown. Sunday temperatures reached 60+ degrees once again. Clouds are thickening up as we head into the evening.

Rounds of rain develop later tonight into Monday…A half inch to an inch possible which could cause some areas rivers and creeks to rise a bit. Localized flooding possible, stay tuned. The heavier amounts will be occurring Monday morning.

Overall the next 8-day period is a mild one to start with a cold finish. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February. Check out next Thursday snow and seasonal temperatures make it back into the forecast.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Cold air will return for the end of January and early February followed by a warm-up per the “BSR” by the middle of February. This warm-up could be the nail in the coffin shutting down significant cold for the rest of the winter. Something to watch…

In very cold winters, do we typically see lots of snow after the 3rd week of February? Not really. Here is a table of ten very cold winters and late season snowfall. Snowfall is very light!