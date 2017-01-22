Cleveland Judge Raymond Pianka passes away

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Raymond Pianka passed away this weekend, court officials told FOX 8 News Sunday morning. He was 65.

Pianka was elected to the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court in 1995. Before that, he served as a Cleveland City Councilman for Ward 17.

“It is with a heavy and sad heart that I share with you the news that our beloved Judge Ray Pianka passed away early this morning,” Cleveland Councilman Matt Zone posted. “Please say a prayer for the Pianka family.”

“Just received word my long time friend and our Housing Court Judge Raymond Pianka has passed away. Please pray for his family,” Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed posted.

Pianka was a graduate of Cleveland State University and the Cleveland Marshall College of Law.