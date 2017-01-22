× Body of missing South Russell man found in wooded area

SOUTH RUSSELL, OH – The South Russell police have found the body of a man missing since the end of December.

Jason. R. Kwaczek,33, had been missing from his home on Chillicothe Road since December 30 at around 10:30 in the morning. His family reported him missing and police began an active search for him.

Police say that they found Kwaczek’s body on Sunday in a wooded area between Manorbrook Drive and Bell Road in South Russell.

They do not suspect any foul play in this, and the case is being investigated by the police department and the Geauga County Coroner.

41.431470 -81.335898