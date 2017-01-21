Weather outlook: mild end to the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We are now in the warm sector! Highs topped out around 60+ degrees!!! Record highs were recorded at Mansfield and Youngstown.

Clouds will thicken up this evening as a system passes us by to the southeast. We will stay warm for all of the weekend with only a minor risk for a passing, random shower in our southeastern communities and mainly in the evening. A few more showers may try to develop later Sunday into Monday with the next system riding up the Appalachians.

Overall the next 8-day period is a mild one. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February. Check out next Thursday snow and seasonal temperatures make it back into the forecast.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Cold air will return for the end of January and early February followed by a warm-up per the “BSR” by the middle of February. This warm-up could be the nail in the coffin shutting down significant cold for the rest of the winter. Something to watch…

In very cold winters, do we typically see lots of snow after the 3rd week of February? Not really. Here is a table of ten very cold winters and late season snowfall. Snowfall is very light!