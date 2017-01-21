Weather Outlook: Highs near 60 today with sunny breaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We are now in the warm sector! Highs topping out around 60 degrees!!! That’s well above average (34). Clouds will win out this afternoon with sunny breaks at times, but we remain dry. We will stay warm for all of the weekend with only a minor risk for a passing, random shower in our southeastern communities and mainly in the evening. A few more showers may try to develop later Sunday into Monday with the next system riding up the Appalachians.

Overall the next 8-day period is a mild one. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February. Check out next Thursday snow and seasonal temperatures make it back into the forecast.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

We use a variety of long-range forecasting techniques. One is called the Bering Sea Rule. This connects the pressure patterns over the Bering Sea to weather 16-18 days down the road. Cold air will return for the end of January and early February followed by a warm-up per the “BSR” by the middle of February. This warm-up could be the nail in the coffin shutting down significant cold for the rest of the winter. Something to watch…

In very cold winters, do we typically see lots of snow after the 3rd week of February? Not really. Here is a table of ten very cold winters and late season snowfall. Snowfall is very light!