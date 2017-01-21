These adorable pups at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter need a home!

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — There are lots of adorable dogs up for adoption at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

**Click the photo gallery above, to see the latest additions**

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridasy from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.