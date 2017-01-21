It’s National Hugging Day and we’ve got a great hug pic for you (hint: LeBron)

NEW YORK – Saturday, January 21, 2017 is National Hugging Day.

And how does one go about marking the day? Well, according to the National Day Calendar, “There is only one way you are supposed to celebrate the holiday, offer a hug to anyone and everyone you want.”

We’d like to add that you could also hug anyTHING you want.

The NBA agrees.

They decided that the BEST way to celebrate the day was to post this on Instagram:

We’re going to call it Cleveland’s “highlight hug” of 2016.

Happy National Hug Day!

Go Cavs!