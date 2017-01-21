LIVE VIDEO: Hundreds descend on Public Square to support women’s rights

CLEVELAND — A march in Public Square Saturday morning is expected to draw at least 1,000 people to support women’s rights and protest President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The event, which is one of nearly 300 worldwide, will begin at 10 a.m. in Public Square, then proceed down Ontario Street and Lakeside Avenue, before stopping at City Hall and Willard Park. Participants will then circle back to Public Square for closing remarks from event organizers, Laura Johnson and Claudia Pasmatsiou.

Johnson and Pasmatsiou are graduate students studying physics at Case Western Reserve University.

“One afternoon while taking a break from research in our office, we discovered the Women’s March on Washington,” Johnson and Pasmatsiou wrote in a joint statement. “We saw that many cities were hosting sister marches, but were disappointed to find that Cleveland wasn’t on the map. So we decided to take action and organize a local event.”

The event’s Facebook page has thousands of RSVPs. Organizers expect well over 1000 people for the march, which is free to attend.

