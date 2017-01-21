Good news for Malachi, the severely emaciated dog rescued from Cleveland streets

CLEVELAND – When the dog now named Malachi was rescued off the streets of Cleveland, he weighed 19 pounds and was perilously close to death.

He was taken to Westpark Animal Hospital, put on IV fluids, given small meals and according to the folks at the hospital, seemed to be in good spirits.

On Saturday, less than one week after his rescue, 1-year-old Malachi had this good news to share with everyone via Mutts in a Rut Rescue’s his rescue organization, Facebook page.

I have gained 1lb and ripped out my iv fluids all by myself today! They said I must be feeling better and tomorrow my foster mom will come get me!

Animal control officers think Malachi was either deliberately starved and tossed onto the streets or that he escaped from being trapped somewhere.

Veterinarian Dr. Rebeccah Urbiztondo, of Westpark Animal Hospital, says that his full recovery could take months but, “He’s doing great. I think he’ll do really well.”

If you would like to help Malachi, you can make a donation to Mutts in a Rut Rescue using PayPal – muttsinarutrescue@gmail.com or send a check to Mutts in a Rut Rescue, PO Box 111335, Cleveland, OH 44111.