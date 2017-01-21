Four men rob Cleveland bank, fire shots, possibly torch car

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Police and the FBI are looking for the four armed men who robbed a PNC Bank branch Saturday afternoon.

The masked men, armed with what the FBI describes as “long guns” and wearing gloves, entered the bank shortly before 1 p.m. and began yelling for employees and customers to get their hands up or to get down on the floor. One of the men, carrying a bag, jumped the counter and emptied two drawers of cash.

One suspect told a teller to get down on her knees. After she complied, he fired a gunshot into the wall behind her. The teller was not hit and no one else was injured during the robbery.

A short time later a witness on East 127th Street saw a man with a long gun get out of an orange Honda Element. Right after that, the Honda caught fire. The suspect, along with one other passenger from the car, then got into a blue or green sedan-style car. The FBI thinks the Honda may have been torched.

The men are believed to be in their 20’s and the FBI is calling them armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Division of Police, 4th District. Tips can remain anonymous and there is reward money is available. PNC Bank is also offering an additional $10,000 reward.