Alliance man accused of burning his dog alive

ALLIANCE, Ohio — A man in Alliance was held in jail on disturbing charges: He’s accused of burning his dog alive.

Chad Karka, of the 1000 block of W. College Street, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of cruelty and torture to animals, made possible by Goddard’s Law.

Police say witnesses called police on Thursday after reportedly seeing Karka carrying a “limp” dog to the fire, before tossing the animal into the flames. The dog then allegedly ran around in the backyard on fire.

By the time officers arrived at Karka’s home, the dog was found dead in a fire pit.

Karka will likely appear in court later this week.

