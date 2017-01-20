Weekend weather: Temperatures in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are now in the warm sector. Temperatures catapulted into the 50s by Friday afternoon and they won’t fall all that much tonight.

There is a dense fog advisory for the following counties until 5 a.m., Saturday: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain, Sandusky and Ottawa.

We will stay warm for all of the weekend with only a minor risk for a passing, random shower on Saturday. A few more showers may try to develop later Sunday into Monday with the next system riding up the Appalachians.

Overall the next 8-day period is a mild one. Check out our weekend forecast: mid 50s and I wouldn’t be surprised if some locales hit 60! Winter weather fans, fear not. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February. Check out next Thursday snow and seasonal temperatures make it back into the forecast. Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast. Follow weather updates, here.

We use a variety of long range forecasting techniques. One is called the Bering Sea Rule. This connects the pressure patterns over the Bering Sea to weather 16-18 days down the road. Cold air will return for the end of January and early February followed by a warm-up per the “BSR” by the middle of February. This warm-up could be the nail in the coffin shutting down significant cold for the rest of the winter. Something to watch…

In very cold winters, do we typically see lots of snow after the 3rd week of February? Not really. Here is a table of ten very cold winters and late season snowfall. Snowfall is very light!