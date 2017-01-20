Weather Outlook: Rain through this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The best window for rain today will be from 6 AM to 2 PM.

Overall the next 8-day period is a mild one. Winter weather fans, fear not. We still have a lot of winter left.

Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February.

Check out next Thursday snow and seasonal temperatures make it back into the forecast. Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

On a historical note, it was 23 years ago that Cleveland experienced its all-time record cold temperature of -20°F. Here is a screen shot from the noon newscast showing the overnight lows:

Note that at noontime, with brilliant, cloudless skies, the temperature was still -11°F: