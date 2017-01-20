Video shows suspect walk away with TV stolen from Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is looking for the man who walked out of an apartment building with a TV.

Police said it happened on Thursday on East Exchange Street in Akron between 3 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. Video shows the suspect carrying the TV out of the victim’s apartment, down a stairwell and then down the street.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Bassett at 330-375-2490. If you see the suspect, please call 911 and do not approach.