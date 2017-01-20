Trump being sworn in with 2 Bibles: His mother’s and Abraham Lincoln’s

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Presidential Inaugural Committee says Donald Trump will be sworn in as president Friday using two Bibles — his own and the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration. The oath of office will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Committee chairman Tom Barrack says Trump “is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country.”

Trump’s Bible was presented to him by his mother upon his graduation from Sunday Church Primary School in 1955. The Bible is a revised standard version and is embossed with Trump’s name on the lower portion of the front cover.

He featured it in a campaign video he posted to Facebook on Jan. 30, 2016.

The Lincoln Bible is bound in burgundy velvet with metal rim along the edges of the covers. After Lincoln’s first inauguration in 1861, it was next used for President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 and again in 2013.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence will use Ronald Reagan’s family Bible when he’s sworn in as Trump’s vice president Friday — the first person to use the Bible during an inauguration ceremony since the former president himself.

The former Indiana governor said in a statement that it is “humbling” to use the 40th president’s Bible when Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office. Pence said, “President Ronald Reagan placed his faith in a loving God and the goodness of our country. He set out to change a nation and in doing so, he changed the world.”

The Bible is being transported from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

When Pence takes his oath of office Friday, the Bible will be open to the same verse, II Chronicles 7:14, as when Reagan was inaugurated as president.

The passage says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

